The International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine (ILDU) has reported that four foreigners, including 55-year-old Dutch citizen Ron Vogelaar, were killed in combat in Ukraine. The four voluntarily fought with the Foreign Legion against Russia.

Last month, De Telegraaf reported his death on the basis of Vogelaar's family. He is said to have been killed in fighting near the Ukrainian town of Molodova on May 4. The State Department was unable to confirm his death at the time and the ILDU made no mention of his death.

The ILDU announced the death on Saturday through social media channels. "There are no words to express our gratitude for their service and ultimate sacrifice. These are the unsung heroes who came here to defend the values ​​they believed in and stand up to tyranny," the statement said.

"Their memory will live on in the International Legion, in the armed forces of Ukraine and in the hearts of the Ukrainian people, who will forever be indebted to the defenders who left their lives behind and chose to fight for light over darkness, for life above death. They will not be forgotten," the ILDU continues.

In addition to the death of the Dutch man, the ILDU also reported the deaths of a German, French and an Australian at the same time.