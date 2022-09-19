A 37-year-old man was arrested for the attempted murder of his two young children who were found with serious head and neck injuries after the man had an an argument with his wife. The incident happened on Friday morning, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said. He was remanded into custody on Monday.

Several calls were placed to emergency services about the incident on Friday morning. “One was from the mother of the children. She called in a panic to report that her children may have been killed by her husband, with whom she was having relationship problems,” the OM stated.

Records show ambulances raced to Elfenbank in Asten, Noord-Brabant just after 10:15 a.m., as did a trauma team traveling by helicopter. There, they found the two boys, aged 6 and 7. “They were in a daze, and were immediately taken to hospital with multiple injuries, including to the neck and head,” the OM continued.

Police then questioned the father, and also spoke with other witnesses. A forensic investigation was also carried out, and detectives were still working to piece together exactly what happened.

The children are still recovering, and are in much better condition compared to earlier, prosecutors said on Monday. The statement was issued after the suspect was brought before an examining magistrate. During the hearing, he was remanded into custody for an additional two-week period while the investigation continues.