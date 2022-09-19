An explosion and fire completely destroyed the restaurant Side on Nieuwendijk in Geldrop early Monday morning. A woman living above the grill room got hurt. The police have arson investigators at the scene, Omroep Brabant reports.

Emergency services first responded to the fire at 3:25 a.m. and elevated the alarm soon after that. Police and paramedics were also dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters rescued the woman who lives above the restaurant. She couldn’t escape her apartment due to the smoke, a spokesperson told Omroep Brabant. She sustained some injuries, and paramedics treated her at the scene, the fire department said on Twitter.

A loud bang awoke locals. “It looked like a hand grenade was thrown,” one resident said to Omroep Brabant. “Due to the explosion, the roller shutter ended up on the roundabout in front of the building.”

The fire department had the blaze under control at around 4:00 a.m. The fire damaged a gas pipe, the fire department said. The authorities are investigating how the fire started. The police believe it may have been arson.