PSV climbed over Feyenoord in the table on Sunday after they beat Feyenoord in a classic at the Phillips stadium. Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite, Cody Gakpo, Guus Til, and Armando Obispo gave Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side a hard-fought 4-3 win.

PSV had four more days of rest than Feyenoord for this match. Their scheduled game against Arsenal was postponed on Thursday due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Feyenoord came into the game with plenty of confidence after they thumped Sturm Graz in Rotterdam 6-0 on Thursday.

Feyenoord made a great start to the game when they took the lead after only three minutes. Oussama Idrissi punished a mistake by the usually reliable German left-back, Phillip Max. This was Feyenoord’s quickest goal away at PSV since Henrik Larsson scored after two minutes in October 1996.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side equalized after 15 minutes when Loanee Centre back Jarred Branthwaite put his foot against a Cody Gakpo, which was knocked in off the post.

PSV completed their comeback after 25 minutes, and this time, Javairo Dilrosun was punished for losing the ball in a dangerous position. Gakpo took a touch and curled the ball into the far corner, much like Idrissi did earlier in the game.

The reigning KNVB cup holders smelled blood and kept pushing Feyenoord back. Joey Veerman’s long-range effort was pushed wide by Justin Bijlow in the Feyenoord goal.

The match took another turn when Danilo Pereira leveled for Feyenoord right before halftime, and again it was a mistake from the opponent that caused it. Armando Obispo sliced left-back Marcos Lopez’s cross straight into the path of the Brazilian, who had the easiest of finishes to put the teams level going into the break.

PSV re-took the lead just after the break; again, it was Gakpo proving a thorn in Feyenoord’s side. This time his cross was scored by ex-Feyenoord player Guus Til who beat Bijlow to the ball to get his second goal of the season.

But Feyenoord was not finished yet as captain Orkun Kokcü curled a beautiful strike into the net from the edge of the area to make it 3-3.

Armando Obispo made up for his mistake after 82 minutes when he headed home from a yes, you guessed it, Cody Gakpo cross. Replays showed that PSV were fortunate to be given the corner as the ball went out after touching PSV winger Ismael Saibari last.

PSV leapfrog Feyenoord with this win in the table, putting them in second place. The Eindhovenaren are level on points with leaders Ajax who play later today in Alkmaar against AZ.