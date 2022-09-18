SC Heerenveen continued their good start to the season, coming from behind to beat FC Twente 2-1 in the Abe Lenstra stadium. Milan van Ewijk and Pawel Bochniewicz scored the goals for Heerenveen, leaving them just one point behind Twente.

Heerenveen had to recover from an early goal from Twente winger Virgil Misidjan to give Ron Jans’s team the lead. The goal was led in by a mistake by van Ewijk who made up for it 20 minutes later when he stormed through to smash a shot into the far corner. Bochniewicz scored a header in the first half to seal the win for the club from Friesland.

RKC Waalwijk scored a quarter of their season’s tally in one game against Cambuur at home. Cambuur was given two red cards in the first half giving RKC a two-man advantage. Goals from Michiel Kramer, Marco Tol, Zakaria Bakkali, and Illias Bel Hassani ensured that Waalwijk finished the weekend in eighth place.

Fortuna Sittard’s new manager Julio Velazquez debuted with a 1-0 victory over Excelsior. The Spanjaard, who was hired as the replacement of the recently departed Sjors Ultee, saw his side score a late winner while having ten men on the pitch. After Mats Seuntjes was sent off after 77 minutes, Remy Vita scored with three minutes left to give Velazquez the perfect start.

FC Emmen’s lousy start to the season took a turn for the worse this weekend as they are now bottom of the Eredivisie table. Go Ahead Eagles defeated Dick Lukkien’s men 2-0 to give the bottom spot over to Emmen. Two goals from Norwegian attacker Oliver Edvardsen gave the club from Deventer their second win in two weeks.