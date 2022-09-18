Part of the Cabinet will meet on Sunday afternoon with party leaders from VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie about rising energy prices, inside sources confirmed after reporting by De Telegraaf. Previously, it was thought that these decisions would be made next week, but sources told the newspaper there could be a decision on Sunday.

At the Ministry of Finance, Ministers Sigrid Kaag (Finance) and Marnix van Rij (Fiscality) will speak with the coalition about measures to alleviate the strain of rising energy bills. Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) is already consulting with energy companies about a possible price ceiling.

Last week, the Tweede Kamer increased the pressure on the Cabinet to come up with solutions before the autumn, in order to ensure that people can pay their energy bills. Jetten acknowledged that the energy crisis "hits homeowners and entrepreneurs hard." He promised the Tweede Kamer that he would continue to do his best and "squeeze everything out" to see "what is possible above that hefty package for 2023" before the autumn.

The minister said last Wednesday that no one should be cut off from gas and electricity this winter because they can no longer pay the energy bill. Not only households are affected by the high energy prices. The business community, the cultural and non-profit sectors also complain about this.

Price limits on energy companies, credits and an emergency fund are all possible solutions to the high cost of energy people will deal with this winter, according to De Telegraaf. The Ministry of Finance will go over these options with the politicians.