More people have lost faith in the current Cabinet than any other Cabinet under Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to a poll from EenVandaag. Two thirds of respondents said they wanted new elections.

The Cabinet received a score of 3.3 from 30,000 respondents on EenVandaag's Opinion Panel. The energy, purchasing power and migrant crises were the some of the reasons many people felt the current Cabinet was ineffective. The nitrogen controversy and gas extraction in Groningen were also important issues to the panelists.

"Many people are literally in the cold this winter and groceries have become very expensive. I see no leadership from the Cabinet and I feel that we as citizens do not matter," one member of the panel told EenVandaag.

Most respondents said they believed the current problems would only get worse. For example, 80 percent believed purchasing power would further deteriorate, 72 percent thought the energy crisis would intensify and 69 percent thought the asylum and housing crises would worsen.

Even a sizeable amount of coalition party supporters said they wanted new elections within the next six months. "This Cabinet has completely lost the majority of the Netherlands with the nitrogen, asylum and energy policy. In addition, they strongly disagree with each other in the coalition, which means that no decisive action is possible. New elections are needed to solve this," a VVD voter told EenVandaag.