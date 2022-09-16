Bus drivers and other employees in regional public transport are striking on Friday for a better collective bargaining agreement. According to trade union FNV, thousands of bus drivers will attend the demonstration in The Hague during the national strike day. About 13,000 people work in regional public transport.

The unions held regional actions in the provinces last week. FNV organized the strikes to raise wages. The union also wants more staff hired to reduce the workload.

Not all employees are on strike today. Trade union CNV has already signed a new collective bargaining agreement that will run until the end of this year. But FNV was not satisfied with the wage offer and the other conditions.

The demonstration at the Koekamp in The Hague will start at noon. FNV invited parliamentarians who have public transport in their portfolio to attend.

Regional transporters, including Arriva and Connexxion, warn on their websites about possible delays and cancellations.