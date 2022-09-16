Dutch airline KLM said it is disappointed by the "far-reaching consequences" of the new capacity restrictions that Schiphol Airport has announced. Airlines have to reduce the number of departing passengers every day by an average of 18 percent, or about 9,250 passengers daily. The measures are the result of staff shortages at security checkpoints.

"It is disappointing to note that Schiphol is again taking these steps at the last minute. KLM is currently examining the consequences of the new restrictions. It is expected that more clarity will be provided within a few days," the airline said in a response. The independent airport slot coordinator (ACNL) will now consult with airlines on how to achieve the average daily passenger reduction.

According to Schiphol's largest operator, the new measures will have serious consequences for "passengers, colleagues and the national and international reputation of Schiphol and thus KLM,” the Dutch airline said. "We expect that things will be put in order at the airport quickly and adequately."

Transavia said it is "very disappointed," especially because the new measures were announced so late. "This is really going to have an impact. We are working hard to see what it means, but it is certain that flights will be cancelled," said a spokeswoman. EasyJet, another large operator at Schiphol, is still waiting to find out the exact maximum number of passengers affected per day. "We will try to continue operations as much as possible, and the autumn holiday break is our top priority."

Travel organization TUI was also not yet able to indicate what the consequences will be for travelers. "Due to the short notice, we had hoped to hear from the slot coordinator today, but unfortunately this will only be Monday or Tuesday. We are already working out scenarios because we want to ensure that holidays can continue," says a spokesperson. This will involve contacting other airports to reschedule flights, as TUI did earlier this year, she said. Competitor Sunweb already announced on Thursday that it will likely have to again disappoint many travelers.

Industry partner Corendon said it expected it will not have to cancel any flights in October, and the numbers will be small if it does have to cancel flights. The travel organization expects to be spared by Schiphol because the group "did more than was expected of us" in previous months.

The trade association for travel organizations, ANVR, was not pleased with the airport’s decision. "This is a major blow to aviation, but also to travel organizations. They have to deal with a lot of extra unrest and a lot of extra costs," said director Frank Oostdam on Thursday.