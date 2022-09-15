Airlines will have to put a new limit onthe number of passengers who will depart from Schiphol Airport in October. Passenger numbers must be reduced by 18 percent, said BARIN, the association of airlines which offer services in the Netherlands.

The airport informed airlines of this on Thursday morning. Schiphol itself would not discuss exact percentages, but a spokesperson confirmed that interventions are necessary.

Final details are still being discussed, the spokesperson said. The problem mainly lies with the capacity based on the number of available security guards, he added. Companies which provide the security workers will not be able to deliver the necessary personnel.

In fact, in the coming period the number of available security guards will be even less than expected.

Many security guards are looking for work elsewhere, now that they no longer receive the 5.25 euro per hour gross bonus paid over the summer, said Marnix Fruitema, the chairperson at BARIN. The bonus was an enticement to attract more security staff during the school holiday period.

Long lines at the airport this week were the result of dozens of security guards not showing up for work, Fruitema said.

Since the end of many coronavirus restrictions, the rapid return of passengers in combination with staff shortages at the airport have caused major problems at Schiphol since April. Schiphol already limited the passenger flow through September to avoid long queues and baggage problems while staff shortages were projected.

During the autumn months, screening of passengers and their luggage can also take more time.