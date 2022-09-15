The Cabinet believes that no one should be cut off from gas and electricity this winter because they cannot pay the energy bill. “For me, one thing is really paramount: nobody should be left out in the cold in the Netherlands, “ said Energy Minister Rob Jetten on the talk show Op 1. “That “is the promise for the coming winter,” he said.

The Cabinet is currently consulting with energy companies about ways to prevent disconnections. Jetten said it would be terrible if people were left without gas and electricity due to payment problems “while we know that a good structural solution will be available from 2023.”

On Budget Day, the Cabinet will allocate billions to ease the pain of the high prices. In the meantime, they’re working on a solution for the short term. The Cabinet will continue to consult with energy suppliers on Thursday. The energy companies also agree that cutting people off is out of the question, said Jetten.

Previously sources told Dutch media that the Cabinet is working on a fund for people who cannot pay their energy bills. At the moment, the Ministers are still discussing who would be eligible for support from the fund, among other things.

De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday evening that the Cabinet is considering granting credit to energy suppliers. People who then run into payment problems could repay their energy company through a loan. Insiders emphasized that this is one of many options on the table. It is not yet clear when the Cabinet will present the final plan.