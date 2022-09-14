For Prime Minister Mark Rutte, his two-day visit to Suriname is primarily devoted to the joint history of the Netherlands and Suriname. And slavery is inextricably part of that, Rutte said in his speech in the Surinamese parliament in Paramaribo.

Rutte called it “paradoxical” that the joint history of the two countries still carries so much pain. “We cannot change that, but we can and must face it. That is also why I came to Suriname.”

The Prime Minister looked forward to the commemorative year 2023. Then it will be 150 years since the Netherlands abolished slavery. As far as he is concerned, the year will be dominated by recognition.

“Recognition of the horrible suffering inflicted on the enslaved. Recognition of the struggle and the resistance that there was. And, of course, recognition of slavery’s impact in the present,” said Rutte.

Ik mocht deze ochtend de Nationale Assemblée (het Surinaamse parlement) toespreken; een hele bijzondere eer.



In deze toespraak ging ik onder meer in op de verschillende kanten van onze gezamenlijke geschiedenis én onze gezamenlijke toekomst.



Tekst: https://t.co/wFpuD01aGB pic.twitter.com/bnDGsTEkLe — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) September 13, 2022

President Chan Santokhi and Speaker of parliament Marinus Bee also gave a speech.

The faction of the NDP, the party of Desi Bouterse, was not present for the speeches. Instead, the NDP laid a wreath at the memorial of the fallen.

Rutte emphasized in his speech that relations between the Netherlands and Suriname have been disrupted for “long, far too long.” He is happy that the bond has been restored. His visit to Suriname and Santokhi’s visit to the Netherlands last year underline that. “We’re getting together again,” Rutte said.

The Dutch Prime Minister sees many opportunities for Suriname. This is also apparent from the great enthusiasm of the business community that traveled with Rutte and Minister Liesje Schreinemacher for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The companies come from various sectors ranging from water management to manufacturing, from the port of Rotterdam to the dredging sector, agriculture, and services. “We are working together again and looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”