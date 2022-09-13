Liane den Haan announced on Tuesday that she is starting a new political party to represent the interests of older people and the elderly in the Netherlands. The Tweede Kamer member’s new party, GOUD Nederland, is her first official link to a political party since she left 50Plus last May.

She left 50Plus just two months after winning an election to represent the party in the Tweede Kamer. Her exit was largely due to a conflict she had with the party about policy regarding reforms to the pension system. Since then, she has been an independent Member of Parliament. However, she continued her work on behalf of the older population.

"GOUD wants to work on a society in which current and future generations take care of each other and show solidarity with each other. In which everyone is equal and can continue to participate into old age," the party stated.

She said that GOUD wants to contribute to the political debate constructively and collaboratively. The most important themes for the party are income, housing, and health. She advocates for several issues, including a flexible retirement age.

Den Haan said the Netherlands "lacks vision about the aging society.”