Ajax still has a perfect record after six matches, beating Heerenveen 5-0 on Saturday. The Amsterdammers are the only team to have won every game this season and are top of the Eredivisie table after six match weeks. PSV left it late to beat RKC and are three points behind the reigning champions in third.

Heerenveen never stood a chance in the Johan Cruijff arena on Saturday evening as Ajax took the lead after only four minutes when midfielder Davy Klaassen scored his first league goal of the season. The other goals were scored by Kenneth Taylor, Mohamed Kudus (x2), and Brian Brobbey to give Ajax a comfortable victory.

PSV found it much more challenging to win at home as they left it late to beat RKC Waalwijk. A Cody Gakpo penalty in the 96th minute gave Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team an unconvincing victory. This completed a disappointing week for the club from Eindhoven after a draw at home vs. Bodo/Glimt in midweek and a loss to FC Twente last weekend.

RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen criticized the decision after the match. “If it were the other way round, we would not have been given this penalty. You can call this a ‘topclubpenalty,’ I think”, he told ESPN.

AZ and FC Twente drew their match on Sunday, leaving both teams within a point of each other. Jens Odgaard had scored after 54 minutes to give the Alkmaarders the lead before Manfred Ugalde equalized with just under ten minutes to go to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Vitesse’s dismal form continued as they lost in Utrecht. A Bas Dost goal six minutes from time gave Utrecht their second victory of the season. Vitesse has lost four of their six matches this season, winning only one.