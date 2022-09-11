The man who was found dead on Saturday night on the roof of a church on Bonifatiusplein in Leeuwarden, at a height of about 20 meters, may have been stealing copper. The police are not ruling out that scenario and are including it in the investigation, a police spokesperson confirmed after reporting from other media.

"We still have to look at the circumstances under which he died. We are keeping a broad view and looking at all possible scenarios," said the spokesperson.

Earlier, the police reported that the man, a 33-year-old from Leeuwarden, probably climbed on the roof himself. The police currently assume that a fatal accident subsequently took place there. "It may be that he slipped, fell, had a heart attack," the spokesperson summed up.

The person who reported the incident is known to the police, the spokesperson said. "We will continue to discuss this in detail." The victim's body has since been recovered.