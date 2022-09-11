The body of a man was found on the roof of St. Bonifatiuskerk in Leeuwarden, police reported on Sunday morning. The man died after climbing the roof of the church and having a "fatal accident," according to the police.

The deceased was a 33-year-old man from Leeuwarden. He was found 20 meters above the ground. The man was first discovered by an acquaintance, who climbed onto the roof and found him there, according to local news outlet Leeuwarder Courant.

Authorities had to use a cherry picker to reach the body from the roof of the Roman Catholic church, according to the NOS. Teams of police also mounted the steep roof of the building via scaffolding to investigate with flashlights. According to the police, this was the job of a unit that specializes in working with heights.

The identity of the deceased man and circumstances of his death is still under investigation, according to the police. "At the moment there are still a lot of questions," a spokesperson told the NOS.

The church is located in the city center, on Bonifatiusplein.