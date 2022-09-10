Thousands of national monuments throughout the country can be visited again on Saturday and Sunday. During the 36th edition of Open Monuments Day, the public can once again become acquainted with Dutch cultural heritage. This year's theme is "Sustainability lasts the longest."

Visitors can take a look for free at monumental water towers, castles and old factories that fit in with the theme. Carpet factory De Gampel in Breda, for example, will open its doors to the public. The monument has been converted to be CO2-neutral and the roof is covered with solar panels.

People can also visit a monumental farm in the Brabant municipality of Oirschot. The agricultural heritage site has been converted into a care home.

The organization will also award a prize in the context of sustainability to De Reusch water tower in Schimmert, Limburg. According to the jury, the tower has "implemented sustainability down to the last detail." For example, the water tower generates electricity through about 350 solar panels and reuses materials, making the building energy neutral.

Last year the event attracted more than 850,000 visitors. About 4,000 monuments were opened to the public.