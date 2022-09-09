On Friday, Dutch newspapers are primarily dedicated to the British Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. “I can think of no better way to honor her than by following her example in our work,” Dutch Queen Maxima said about Queen Elizabeth during her working visit to the United States. She had already responded to the queen’s death with King Willem-Alexander, saying they were “deeply grateful for the close friendship.“ The British embassy will open a condolence register on Friday.

“She was Great Britain. For 70 years, she was a beacon of steadfastness for her subjects in a time when society was changing rapidly,” the Volkskrant wrote. “Whatever happened - the Suez Crisis, Churchill’s death, winning the World Cup, joining the EEC, Thatcherism, Cool Britannia, the London Underground attacks, Brexit - there was always that little, familiar lady with the cautious smile.”

AD and Het Parool also reflected on her long reign. “However turbulent the times were, there was always Queen Elizabeth as anchor,” wrote Het Parool. AD called the queen “The rock of Great Britain.” According to the newspaper, Britons lost “part of their souls” with her death.

Trouw described Elizabeth as “a queen with a great sense of duty.” According to the newspaper, she saw her office as “a divine calling.” This would be apparent from the fact that she always performed her tasks herself until an advanced age. “For Queen Elizabeth, only a sense of duty and service counted,” said the FD.

De Telegraaf and Het Nederlands Dagblad, among others, also reflected on the British queen’s sense of duty. “She was “true to her calling until death,” according to Nederlands Dagblad. “Daring and dutiful, she won the hearts of her compatriots,” wrote De Telegraaf. “She was small in stature, but her shadow was humungous.” According to the newspaper, Queen Elizabeth wanted to be seen but was also discreet. She did not give interviews and kept her opinions to herself in public.

NRC called Elizabeth “the queen who survived everyone by being silent for 70 years.”

The British embassy in The Hague will place a condolence register for Queen Elizabeth on Friday. People can write a farewell message to the British monarch from 10:00 a.m.

People started leaving flowers at the embassy on Thursday evening. The British flag hangs half-mast at both the embassy and the ambassador’s residence. The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning due to the Queen’s death. That will last until her funeral, likely in about a week and a half.