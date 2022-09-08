PSV were not able to win their first match in the group stage of the Europa League. The Eindhovenaren were not able to get more than a draw against Bodo/Glimt, who are currently in second place in the Norwegian league: 1-1.

PSV were given a big chance through Yorbe Vertessen after half an hour played. The Belgian hit his shot wide. Bodo/Glimt were successful in scoring just before half time. The Dane Albert Grønbaek hit the ball into the far corner: 0-1.

After a back heel pass from Anwar El Ghazi, Cody Gakpo leveled the match in the 63rd minute. That is the furthest PSV got. Goalkeeper Walter Benitez even saved PSV from a loss in injury time with two saves.

Next week PSV travel to London to play Arsenal in the second match of their group.