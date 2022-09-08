Feyenoord started their UEFA Europa League campaign with a loss in Rome as Lazio beat them 4-2. Both of Feyenoord's goals were scored by substitute Santiago Gimenez.

Lazio took the lead after only four minutes when a great through ball from Matias Vecino found midfielder Luis Alberto who hit the ball into the corner.

Lazio made it 2-0 after only 15 minutes when Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson cut inside before shooting a shot straight at Justin Bijlow. The number one goalkeeper for the Netherlands will be disappointed with how he handled it as the ball squirmed under his body.

Lazio made it three after 28 minutes when Justin Bijlow palmed out a cross by winger Mattia Zaccagni straight to midfielder Matias Vecino who knocked it into the net.

Feyenoord was lucky to go into halftime only three goals down as Adam Marusic and Ciro Immobile missed chances to increase the Roman's lead.

The club from Rotterdam came out for the second half playing like a different team. A shot from substitute Alireza Jahanbaksch was deflected wide for a corner before Patrik Walemark's curler went inches wide.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile made a rare mistake in front of goal when he smashed his shot wide of the post after being put in behind the Feyenoord defence by a Felipe Anderson pass.

Matias Vecino got his second of the night after 62 minutes when a Luis Alberto pass which seemed to be aimed for Immobile, rolled on into the Uruguayan's path, who coolly finished the chance into the corner putting Lazio four goals ahead.

Feyenoord was given a penalty when Vecino fouled subsitute Santiago Gimenez. Gimenez stepped up and smashed the ball into the middle of the net to get a goal back for Arne Slot's team.

The Mexican striker scored his second of the game after 87 minutes. After a beautiful shot from Oussama Idrissi, which hit the bar and then the post on the way down, all Gimenez had to do was put the ball into the empty net.

In the 90th minute, again, it was Gimenez causing problems as he thought he had won a penalty before referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea was called to the screen to review. Bengoetxea overturned his decision on the second view.

Feyenoord faces Sturm Graz next week in Rotterdam; the Austrians defeated FC Midtjylland from Denmark 1-0 in their first match in the group. Lazio is now the group leader and will travel to Denmark next week.