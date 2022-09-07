The gas storage facilities in the Netherlands are now 80 percent full on average, meeting the EU targets for the coming winter. The government will continue to fill the storage facilities in the coming period, to create a buffer for absorbing any potential setbacks, Minister Rob Jetten for Climate and Energy said on Wednesday.

“It is good news that, despite the difficult circumstances, we have managed to fill the gas storage to over 80 percent almost two months before the European deadline,” Jetten said. “That is all the more important now that we see Russia again throttling the gas supplies for political reasons.”

The government previously earmarked an extra 10 million euros to fill the Bergermeer gas storage facility as much as possible above the original target of 68 percent. Jetten now expects to reach 90 percent capacity there. The facilities in Grijpskerk and Alkmaar are 100 percent full. And Norg is filled to over 85 percent.

“We will continue to fill the gas storage facilities in the Netherlands in the coming period so that we have a buffer for the uncertain times that Europe is facing,” Jetten said.

The government is importing liquid gas (LNG) by ship. Gasunie will start using a new LNG terminal in Eemshaven in Groningen this month. The terminal can handle about 8 billion cubic meters of gas per year.