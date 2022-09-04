The hundredth official "warm day" in the Netherlands this year has been registered at the weather station in De Bilt. According to Weeronline, there will probably be a few more warm days, since it is only early September.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday it became 20.2 degrees in De Bilt, which means that the hundredth warm day of 2022 is a fact. The next few days will probably also be warm with a minimum temperature of 20 degrees. It may not be possible to reach the warm limit in De Bilt until next weekend, but that is still uncertain.

De Bilt houses the headquarters of the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI). It is considered the meteorological average for the country.

On average, September should still have 12 warm days and in October there are usually two days that reach at least 20 degrees. Based on that expectation and on the climate average for the rest of the autumn, the total for this year could be around 115 warm days, according to Weeronline. Only in 2003 and 2018 were there more warm days: 116 and 132 respectively.

It has only happened 11 times before that a year –– since the beginning of the measurements in 1901 –– had a hundred or more warm days.