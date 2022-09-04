Breda's city center saw two stabbing incidents on early Sunday morning. Authorities have arrested two suspects and discovered that one of the victims has nearly a year left of a prison sentence to serve, according to a police statement.

The first stabbing happened amid a fight on the Havermarkt around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday. When police arrived on the scene, they found an injured man who appeared to have been stabbed. The 35-year-old victim from Vught was taken to the hospital and the suspect, a 31-year-old man from Goirle, was arrested.

However, after investigating, the police also found that the victim had not finished serving a prison sentence. After he is discharged from the hospital, the stabbing victim will be returned to prison, according to the police.

A few hours later, around 4:15 a.m., a 23-year-old man from Raamsdonksveer was stabbed on the Vismarktstraat after an alleged argument at a restaurant. Police suspect the perpetrator is a 24-year-old from Breda.

The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in a stable condition. Police are seeking witnesses in both cases.