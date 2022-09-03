Several dozen climate activists from Extinction Rebellion are demonstrating along one of the walking routes to the Zandvoort circuit against the Formula 1 competition that is being held there. The demonstrators have gathered on a dune along the Burgemeester van Alphenstraat, where race visitors walk from the train station to the circuit.

On the dune, the demonstrators are making noise and lying on the ground for some time to pretend to be dead. "This is how we portray our future," said one of the participants. The group cycled from Haarlem to Zandvoort as part of the action. Some are carrying protest signs with slogans such as "Bad formula for this time climate crisis."

Among other things, the group is against the fact that the circuit is located next to the Natura-2000 dune area Kennemerland-South and against the noise nuisance caused by the racing cars. The activists also refer to Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel, who will retire after this season. Vettel regularly speaks out in favor of protecting the environment.