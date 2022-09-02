Multiple people were killed and several others were injured in a traffic accident in Oud Gastel, Noord-Brabant on Friday evening. One of the drivers involved in the two-car crash just north of Roosendaal was taken into police custody.

Oud Gastel:

Wij wensen alle families en nabestaanden enorm veel sterkte met het verlies, er is 1 verdachte aangehouden. Hoe dit ongeval is gebeurd is niet bekend. pic.twitter.com/4jtHKZU1J4 — Breda Nieuws (@nieuws_breda) September 2, 2022

“The accident resulted in many injuries and multiple fatalities. That is why several ambulances and trauma helicopters have been called,” police said on Twitter.

All of the victims of the crash, five in total, were in a Toyota, police told Nu.nl and newswire ANP. Their identities and biographical details were being guarded while police try to notify next of kin.

There were three people inside the other vehicle, a Mercedes. They were all unharmed. The driver of the Mercedes was taken into custody, and the passengers were brought to a police station to give a formal statement.

Zwaar ongeval oud gastel pic.twitter.com/Pr9c5CcJUX — Breda Nieuws (@nieuws_breda) September 2, 2022

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Blauwhekken. Police officers and firefighters raced to the scene, as did at least four ambulances, and two trauma teams traveling by helicopter.

“One of the drivers has since been arrested. We are conducting extensive research, which includes traffic specialists on site,” police continued. They said it was unclear why the two cars collided.

The road was still completely closed at 8 p.m., as were nearby highway exits. “The road will remain closed for the time being for investigation.” The forensic traffic investigators were expected to need several hours to sort out what exactly happened.

In the meantime, police asked any witnesses to contact them to give a statement.