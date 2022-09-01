About half of Netherlands residents have little to no confidence in politics. Though they are satisfied with how democracy functions, the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) found in its latest Continuous Research on Citizens’ Perspectives (COB).

The research showed that many people are critical and question “politicians’ will and ability to tackle the major problems of the moment,” according to the SCP. Even after the new Rutte IV Cabinet took office, confidence in politics remained very low, while this rebounds typically after the start of a new Cabinet.

The difference in trust is significant if one looks at Netherlands residents’ political preferences, the SCP found. Supporters of the coalition pirates VVD and D66 gave the government an average score of 6.9 and 6.3. While supporters of opposition parties PvdA and GroenLinks barely gave the government a passing grade at 5.5. Supporters of far-right parties PVV and FvD gave the government the lowest score on average at 2.8.

Although there is little confidence in politics, approximately 70 percent of Netherlands residents are satisfied with the functioning of democracy. “The Dutch especially appreciate free elections and freedom of expression. Yet most people see room for improvement,” said the SCP. For example, politicians should listen better, learn from mistakes, and be more honest. There are also complaints that there are too many political parties.

According to the study, the largest group of Netherlands residents are still “attached” to politics. To keep it that way, politicians must show that “they are willing to engage in conversation, listen carefully, and be accountable for their decisions.” According to the SCP, the government also needs to make progress on a few major social issues, like the overheated housing market, the stalled reception of asylum seekers, the nitrogen crisis, and the high cost of living.

Since 2008, the SCP has devoted attention in the COB to the mood in the Netherlands and residents’ views on political and social issues. The researchers surveyed over 2,000 people from July last year to February this year. They also held focus groups in May 2022.