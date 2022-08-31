The death toll from a truck crashing into a neighborhood barbecue in Nieuw-Beijerland on Saturday increased from six to seven,the municipality of Hoeksche Waard announced. The municipality, which covers the Zuid-Holland village, now counts an unborn baby in the number of victims.

A truck careened off Zuidzijdsedijk and crashed into the neighborhood party at around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, killing six adults, including a pregnant woman near her due date.

"Up until now, we have always talked about six people who have died, including one heavily pregnant woman. In consultation with the relatives, we have decided to, from now on, talk about seven people who have died, including one unborn child, " mayor Charlie Aptroot of Hoeksche Waard said.

The incident also left seven people injured, including children. One victim was still in hospital on Tuesday. “The outcome is uncertain there,” Aptroot said on Jinek on Monday.

The police previously announced that the people who died were a 50-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman from Nieuw Beijerland, and a 41-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from Goudswaard. Three of the victims come from the same family. According to Aptroot, “about 50” people were at the barbecue.

The police arrested the 45-year-old Spanish man who was behind the wheel of the truck. A magistrate in Rotterdam remanded him into custody for another two weeks on Tuesday.