An employee of the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) is suspected of stealing 102 of the service’s computers. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) reported this in the court in Zwolle on Tuesday.

The suspects, a 42-year-old man from Pijnacker and a 56-year-old man from Drunen, and their lawyers were absent for the opening of the criminal case against them. The 42-year-old V.G. allegedly stole computers from the AIVD between 2019 and October 2021 while working as an IT specialist at the service. In 2017 and 2018, he reportedly stole laptops from the Council of State. The 56-year-old H.P. from Drunen allegedly held the stolen AIVD computers.

Both suspects’ lawyers asked the court to try the case behind closed doors. The lawyers said that trying the case in public could cause serious trouble for the suspects. G., as an intelligence service employee, also has a duty of confidentiality.

When asked, the AIVD confirmed the theft of the computers. The agency said that there were no state secrets on the devices. In a general sense, AIVD officials are indeed subject to a duty of confidentiality, the service said. It would not comment on whether the computers have been returned. That “will become apparent at the hearing,” a spokesperson said.

The Public Prosecutor argued against handling the case behind closed doors. The AIVD, which would have the greatest interest in secrecy, has not made such a request, the prosecutor said. He reported that the IT specialist made a “more or less confessional statement.” G. can speak freely about the theft, the prosecutor believes.

The court decided to handle the case in public. The date for the trial has not yet been set. Both lawyers were unable or unwilling to respond on Tuesday.