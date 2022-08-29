The Spanish lorry driver involved in the fatal accident in Nieuw-Beijerland was still in custody on Monday afternoon. He will be presented on Tuesday to the examining magistrate, who will have to decide whether the man will remain in jail for a longer period of time while the case is under investigation.

The 45-year-old driver is suspected of causing a traffic accident with fatalities and serious physical injuries, the Public Prosecution Service said. The tragedy at the neighborhood party on Saturday night left six people dead and injured seven others, including children.

The Spanish driver has undergone a medical examination. This includes a blood draw to determine if any medication was taken. The investigation will also determine if he had been using his phone, or was otherwise distracted at the time of the accident.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Public Prosecution Service will not provide more information for the time being. He was placed in restricted custody, which means that he is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer.

The arraignment will be held at a Rotterdam court on Tuesday afternoon.