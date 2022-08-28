PSV defeated Excelsior by a significant score on Sunday: 1-6. In this way, Ruud van Nistelrooy's team recovered from the loss in the Playoffs of the Champions League to Rangers (0-1). In Rotterdam, Joey Veerman opened the scoring after only 2 minutes, followed in the first half by two goals from Ibrahim Sangare. After halftime, Xavi Simons (2) and Cody Gakpo scored just like Siebe Horemans did for Excelsior.

PSV will have to play without the injured Luuk de Jong for the next few weeks, but other players stepped up to score the goals. Veerman scored his second in the competition, Sangare scored his first goal since last November. Simons is on four goals after only three games. Especially after the 2-0, it went easily for PSV, which regularly profited from mistakes in the Excelsior back line.

PSV keeps their perfect score and are now on nine points, but are three behind Ajax. The Amsterdammers have played a game more. Excelsior won their first two games but has now taken their first loss.