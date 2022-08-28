A paraglider was seriously injured on Sunday when he landed on the roof of a shed in Nieuwkoop. The shed was located in a large meadow in the Zuideinde, according to Omroep West.

The field was being used for paragliders to take off, a spokesperson for SkyGliders said. However, it is unclear how the accident happened. According to the police, only one paraglider was involved in the accident and no one else was injured.

Two ambulances and a helicopter responded to the incident, according to Omroep West. The paraglider is currently hospitalized for his injuries.