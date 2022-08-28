Max Verstappen was victorious in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Even though the 24-year-old started the race in 14th position, it was a leisurely afternoon for the reigning champion as he won the race by 18 seconds. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez finished in the second position.

Verstappen started in 14th after grid penalties in qualifying. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez started in the second position, with Carlos Sainz of Ferrari starting in the pole position.

The reigning champion gained six positions on the first lap taking advantage of the chaos which ensued as two drivers were forced to retire from the race due to collisions—one of those being Verstappen’s old rival Lewis Hamilton.

After only eight laps, Verstappen had risen to the third position. Verstappen raced past Carlos Sainz after 18 laps to take pole position, which was met by a roar from the traveling fans from The Netherlands who had made the trip to the Spa-Francorchamps track in Liege.

Verstappen proved himself too quick for the rest as his teammate Sergio Pérez battled George Russell and Carlos Sainz for second place.

Charles Leclerc, who is Verstappen’s closest rival for the championship, finished the race in 5th position.

"Hectic first lap to stay out of trouble, but after the Safety Car, the car was on rails. After that, once we were in the lead, just managing everything. The whole weekend was incredible. It's been a weekend I couldn't imagine; I'm going to enjoy today and then next week, let's see what we can do"; Verstappen is talking about the Grand Prix in Zandvoort, which is planned for next Sunday.