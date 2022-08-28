A man from Deurne was killed while trying to lift a tree trunk early Sunday morning during the 24-hour Solexrace in Heeswijk-Dinther. The event is continuing "in an adapted form," according to the AD.

The 21-year-old man was attempting to lift a tree trunk along with several of his friends around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The operation failed and the man was crushed by the tree trunk. Emergency services were deployed immediately but could not help him, and he died of his injuries, according to the AD.

The event was paused while police launched an investigation into the incident. It is assumed it was a fatal accident, the police said.

The 24-hour racing event announced on its Facebook page that the organization was "deeply affected" and had expressed condolences to the man's family. After speaking to the family, it was decided the event would continue in a modified form.

Solexrace is an annual festival for motocross riders held in Heeswijk-Dinther.