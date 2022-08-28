Ajax would regain the top spot in the Eredivisie with a win. Feyenoord were sat in the first position after defeating Emmen on Saturday night. The Amsterdammers named an unchanged team from their victory in Rotterdam against Sparta Rotterdam last week. FC Utrecht was yet to win this season before this match, losing last week to FC Emmen after drawing their first two matches.

Ajax dominated the first half going into halftime with a 2-0 lead. A flying header from Bas Dost was the only moment of danger that Utrecht could bring for the first 45 minutes, and even that did not trouble the reigning champions much.

Ajax took the lead after nine minutes when a corner was flicked on by Edson Álvarez right onto the head of Steven Berghuis, who headed home to score his second league goal of the season.

Ajax doubled their lead in the added time of the first half after a long period of control in which they pegged Utrecht back into their 16-yard box. This time Berghuis turned provider as his sharp cross was headed into the corner by Brian Brobbey.

The match was halted just after the hour mark as Utrecht fans threw fireworks onto the pitch close to Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer. Referee Danny Makkelie ordered both teams off the pitch for a couple of minutes while the tannoy told the 21.471 thousand fans that if it continued, the match would be abandoned.

The second half was an otherwise uneventful affair. Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn missed a big chance when his shot from inside the box went considerably wide of the post.

Ajax re-take the top spot with this victory. FC Utrecht was booed by their fans at the final whistle. They face Fortuna Sittard next weekend, hoping to get their first win of the season.