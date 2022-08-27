Four Dutch tourists were arrested for starting a brawl in the town of Hersonissos on the Greek island of Crete. The tourists injured three young Dutch people, one of whom is in the hospital, according to the Greek news website Cretalive.

The fight took place early Thursday morning. Authorities believe the four perpetrators, aged 18 through 19, attacked and beat another Dutch man in the middle of the street. The reason for the attack is not yet known.

Two of the victim's companions, aged 19 and 27, rushed to help him and were also beaten by the four attackers. The 27-year-old was hospitalized for his injuries.

Police were able to locate and arrest the four Dutch attackers. They are currently in jail until the prosecutor makes a decision, according to the AD.

This is the second violent incident involving Dutch people in Hersonissos within a week. Police said Dutch people are causing the majority of trouble this summer in the town, according to the AD.