A liter of diesel and a liter of petrol currently cost almost the same. According to consumer collective UnitedConsumers, which keeps track of the recommended prices of the major oil companies, people are now paying 2.189 euros for a liter of Euro95 –– the same as the day before. Meanwhile, diesel costs almost 3 cents more at 2.184 euros per liter.

According to market expert Paul van Selms of UnitedConsumers, there is a combination of factors causing the diesel price in particular to rise sharply. Since the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, there has been less supply of oil and gas from Russia. As a result of the war, the price of petrol in particular has risen steeply, putting extra pressure on diesel prices. Diesel can in many cases serve as an alternative to petrol.

According to Van Selms, diesel has never been more expensive than petrol. Usually the difference is about 20 cents per liter. But since the war in Ukraine, the market has been turned upside down, he says.

Pump owners can, however, deviate from the recommended prices of the major oil companies. Usually, motorists only pay these prices along the highway and prices are often lower at pump stations elsewhere.