An explosion on Wednesday afternoon in an apartment complex on Halvemaanstraat in Zutphen left three people injured, according to the office of the Noord en Oost Gelderland Security Region. Two of them have been taken to hospital.

The fire brigade will continue to search for possible victims, the secuirty region said. Because the building has become unstable due to the explosion, a specialist team from the fire brigade arrived to steady the building.

The building was badly damaged by the force of the explosion. Part of the facade and a front door have been blown away. The roof is also damaged and the rear facade has partly disappeared. A fire broke out immediately after the explosion, but it was quickly brought under control, according to the fire department.

The fire service does not yet know the cause of the explosion. Several media outlets reported it was a natural gas explosion.