The price you spend on a taxi at the airport skyrocketed in Europe this past year. According to research by Vliegveldinfo.nl, travelers on average pay 10 percent more for a taxi ride to the center of the nearest large city. Schiphol is the exception where taxi fares did not rise.

Vliegveldinfo.nl compares the taxi fares at the 50 busiest European airports every year. On average, a taxi to the city center cost 45 euros this summer. The price rose sharply, especially in Munich. Last year, the ride cost 75 euros there, this year 95 euros.

In Turkey, taxi fares have even doubled, the researchers said. But due to the enormous depreciation of the Turkish lira, Dutch travelers pay less than before.

According to Guus Wantia, owner of Vliegveldinfo.nl, it costs 55 euros to take a taxi from Schiphol to the heart of Amsterdam. He could not say why the rates here did not follow inflation as elsewhere in Europe. He suspects that it is because the Schiphol rate increased considerably a year earlier.

With a fare of 55 euros, Schiphol falls just outside the top ten most expensive airports in Europe. But the center of Amsterdam is relatively close, and the fare may be higher during rush hour, Wantia said.

According to the research, you pay the most for a taxi at London Stansted, about 118 euros. But that airport is almost four times as far from the heart of London as Schiphol is from Amsterdam city center.