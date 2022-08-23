The BOOS expose of the sexual abuses behind the scenes of the talent show The Voice of Holland was the top TV moment of the 2021/2022 television season, professional media platform Spreekbuis.nl and online streaming guide Streamwijzer announced.

“It is striking that the best (online) TV moment of this television season was not broadcast on national TV, but on Youtube,” Spreekbuis.nl said. “It clearly shows that YouTube is also playing an increasingly important role on the large screen in the living room.”

Over 5 million people watched the BOOS episode on sexually transgressive behavior at The Voice in the first two hours after publication. The YouTube video now almost has 11 million views.

Other contenders for the top TV moment were Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 victory, the terminally ill Jan Rot singing Halleluja on Matthijs Draait Door, and Johan Derksen telling an “anecdote” of him penetrating an unconscious girl with a candle on Today Inside.