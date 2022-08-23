The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) issued official warnings to two student associations over incidents during hazing. A first-year student hand candle wax “dribbled” on her during hazing at the Delftsch Studenten Corps (DSC). And at Virgiel, members pushed a naked student onto a glass-strewn floor, a spokesperson for the university confirmed to NRC.

If either association crosses the line again within the next three years, TU Delf will pull their recognition as an official student association and cut their grants. The university also instructed DSC to communicate incidents more transparently and demonstrate that hazing takes place safely. DSC is also not welcome at the opening of the academic year.

The incident at DSC happened early last year. Students “dribbled” hot candle wax on aspiring members. One girl’s hair caught fire.

TU Delft launched an investigation and concluded that DSC has no “introspective ability,” “lacks self-control,” and that supervisors drink “too much alcohol” during hazing. The university ordered a culture change at DSC.

DSC told the Delft student platform Delta that it was “unfortunate” that it could not convince TU Delft of its intention to organize the upcoming hazing “as safely and responsibly as possible.” During this academic year’s hazing, DSC will have “more people soberly supervise,” “strictly control alcohol dispensing,” and “remove drunk persons from parts of the program,” the corps said.

The incident at Virgiel dates back to last spring. In May, “four or five” members of Virgiel assaulted another member during a party. They tore the clothes from his body, leaving him naked, and then “pushed him so hard” that he fell to the glass-littered floor.

TU Delft investigated and concluded that a cultural change is needed at Virgiel. But the university called it promising that Virgiel committed to taking “steps,” imposed sanctions, and showed self-reflection in examining the incident. The association also “communicated openly about the incident.”