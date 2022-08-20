Thousands of farmers will protest on Saturday along the course where La Vuelta, or Tour of Spain bicycle race, passes. They will gather at an "action area" at Rumelaarseweg in Woudenberg, in the province of Utrecht, where La Vuelta will pass in the afternoon.

Cyclists in La Vuelta will ride the second stage from Den Bosch to Utrecht on Saturday. At several places along the route, farmers will attempt to draw attention to their fight against the government's proposed nitrogen measures. They will bring flags, straw bales and tractors with banners reading "SOS Dutch farmers."

The effort is to "make a statement en masse." However, there will be no blockades, said chairman Bart Kemp of organizer Agractie, who expects hundreds of tractors.

La Vuelta started on Thursday with the team presentation. Over 12,000 people witnessed the kick-off. On Friday was the team time trial through the city of Utrecht. The third and last Dutch stage on Sunday, 194 kilometers, will start from Breda Castle. The riders will then cycle through the Brabant Landscape.