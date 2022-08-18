FC Twente lost the first leg of their UEFA Conference League tie with Fiorentina 2-1 on Thursday night in Florence. Vaclav Cerny was the Tukkers only goalscorer after Nico Gonzales and Arthur Cabral had put Fiorentina two goals up.

Fiorentina took a very early lead when Argentinian winger Nico Gonzales scored after only two minutes. Left-back Cristiano Biraghi crossed the ball into the box, and Gonzales did the rest with a bullet header into the side netting.

La Viola made it two after only half an hour, making it seem like Twente would be in for a long night. Cabral's goal was a much easier finish, but Twente's right side was penetrated as Riccardo Sottil crossed for the 24-year-old striker to slide home.

FC Twente got a goal back against the run of play when substitute winger Vaclav Cerny rolled the ball calmly into the far corner after being put through one-on-one.

The club from Enschede will be happy with the result as it leaves them with a chance to progress next week Thursday when the teams meet again at the Grolsch Veste. Twente would need to win by one goal to force an extra time. Winning by more than one goal would mean progression to this season's Conference League group stage.

