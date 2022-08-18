Electric buses, shared scooters and bicycles. This year, the organization of the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​committed to making the Formula 1 weekend in Zandvoort more sustainable, and will say goodbye to the automobile. Most track visitors will have to reach the track by other means.

"We are largely closing Zandvoort to cars," explains Roy Hirs. He is the creator of the event's mobility plan. "Only residents, and people who have permission, such as the staff of the Formula 1 organization, are allowed to come by car." The parking spaces for special invitees have decreased by five percent this year (233 parking spaces).

Hirs estimates that roughly a third of visitors will go to the circuit by bicycle or scooter, and a third by train. The NS previously announced that a train will run to Zandvoort every five minutes during the Formula 1 weekend. This was also the case last year. The other visitors will arrive with electric buses from Connexion, shared scooters or coaches that depart from 240 pick-up points through the Netherlands. Some will also walk, either because they live nearby or will spend the night at the event campsite.

Last year there were still about 3,500 parking spaces for visitors in a parking lot in Beverwijk. From there they could board a shuttle bus. That will also not be repeated this year. "Only 2 percent of the visitors made use of it. Now that will be zero," says Hirs. For visitors who do not live near public transport, there are parking spaces at bus stations servicing Connexion.

According to Hirs, visitors to the Dutch GP are gradually embracing sustainable transportation and accessibility. "I think that's very nice. Especially that 'sea of ​​orange' that rides through the dunes by bike is so beautiful to see."

This year, 110,000 people will visit Zandvoort every day during the race weekend. Last year, due to the coronavirus crisis, this was 70,000 per day. At the time, images of crowds in Zandvoort and on the circuit led to criticism, including from the entertainment sector. For example, festivals without fixed seating were only allowed to admit a maximum of 750 visitors at the time due to the coronavirus measures, while tens of thousands of people gathered at the circuit.

In order to spread visitors out as best as possible this year, two extra footbridges have been made, explains Hirs. At the circuit there are three places where tickets are scanned, and then people can enter the track area via four routes. The organization hopes to further spread out visitors after the event with an entertainment program, beach bars and other catering establishments where people may stop for something to eat or drink.

"Of course there is only a certain discharge capacity, there cannot be more trains than is currently the case, but we will try to keep people as long as possible," said Hirs.