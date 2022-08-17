Far-right party FvD plans to open its first school in Almere next month. Ralf Dekker, an FvD member of the Provincial Council of Noord-Holland, told NOS it is 80 percent certain that the first private “Rennaisance school” will open its doors in September.

“We already have a location and recruited the first teacher, and the first 18 registrations have been received,” Dekker said. The plan is to start with three classes. “There are still a few hurdles to overcome. We still have to hire teachers and have conversations with the parents. They also have to pay. But the location is there.”

According to Dekker, there are three fundamental differences between the “Rennaisance schools,” as the party calls them, and other primary schools. “We don’t want woke-thinking in the teaching material,” he said. According to Dekker, other schools pay too much attention to the climate crisis, gender, and negativity surrounding the white man.

FvD schools will focus on reading, writing, and mathematics and won’t use digital tools. And they’ll have short lines of communication with the school board. “We don’t want large school umbrella organizations, so teachers are only busy with administration. The emphasis must be on teaching.”

Opening schools is part of FvD leader Thierry Baudet’s plan for Forum voor Democratie to become more than just a political party but a movement, according to the broadcaster. FvD submitted applications for regular, government-funded schools in five municipalities - The Hague, Apeldoorn, Almere, Hoogeveen, and Tilburg. Public schools require parental declarations, which could take years, so the first FvD school will be a private one.