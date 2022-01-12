Far-right party Forum voor Democratie is working on establishing its own primary schools, De Telegraaf reports based on its own research. The party already set up a foundation for this purpose, according to the newspaper.

In the past, FvD leader Thierry Baudet spoke about creating "Forumland" with its own cryptocurrency, dating app, and schools. According to the newspaper, it seems that the party is now working towards the last point at least.

FvD States member Ralf Dekker acknowledged the existence of the foundation intended to establish schools. He is on the foundation's board, along with FvD parliamentarian Pepijn van Houwelingen, among others. He would not say where the party wants to open its schools. Exactly how the FvD schools will differ from other schools in the Netherlands remains unclear.

The Ministry of Education told the newspaper that "in principle, everyone in the Netherlands is free to set up a school." They must meet the Ministry's conditions for education, however.