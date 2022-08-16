PSV got a draw in Glasgow in the first leg of their Champions League qualifiers, drawing 2-2 with Glasgow Rangers. Ibrahim Sangare and Armando Obispo scored the goals.

Both teams progressed through the last round of qualifying in dramatic circumstances. PSV beat AS Monaco at home in a 3-2 thriller, while Rangers turned around a two-goal deficit by beating Union Saint Gilloise 3-0 in Glasgow at the Ibrox stadium.

PSV took the lead after 37 minutes in what was, up to that point, a very uneventful first half. A Cody Gakpo corner was deflected to Ibrahim Sangare; his scuffed shot surprised the Rangers keeper going into the opposite corner of the Scots dive.

However, the lead lasted only three minutes as The Gers leveled the match after a stunning attack. Steven Davis’s through ball found captain James Tavernier whose cross was finished coolly into the corner by Croatian striker Antonio Colak.

PSV came close to taking the lead in the second half when their young winger Ismael Saibari knocked the ball past two Rangers defenders to put him one-on-one with the Rangers keeper. Unfortunately, his finish went just wide of the post.

Rangers, who ex-Netherlands defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst manages, took the lead against the run of play after an enormous mistake by PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez. What should have been a routine save from a Liam Lawrence free kick inexplicably slipped through the Argentinian’s fingers putting the Scots back in front.

PSV leveled the game after 78 minutes, and again, a Cody Gakpo corner caused it. This time, defender Armando Obispo headed the ball into the net.

The Eindhovenaren’s next game is the second leg of this fixture. They have been given a free weekend this weekend to prepare for the match in Eindhoven next Wednesday.