A fire broke out early Monday morning at the Millbrooks car company in Nuland, Noord-Brabant. The symbol of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion was painted on one of the vehicles, Omroep Brabant reports. Millbrooks specializes in large American pick-up trucks.

Extinction Rebellion, which largely holds peaceful and non-violent demonstrations, told NOS that it had nothing to do with the fire. “We sympathize with the entrepreneur to whom this has happened and hope that those responsible will be found,” a spokesperson said to the broadcaster.

According to Omroep Brabant, the fire likely started outside in the parking lot and spread to the building. About six cars and the front of the property sustained significant damage. Emergency services received the first reports of the fire at around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 6:00 a.m.

At the end of June, there was a similar incident with fire and graffiti in Eindhoven, according to the broadcaster. Three cars were set alight on Minsterlaan and Boerelaan. The fire spread to several houses. Extinction Rebellion’s logo was also spraypainted onto the affected homes.

The environmental activist group also distanced itself from the Eindhoven incidents.