A conflict in an apartment building in Wijlre escalated to a stabbing incident with two victims early on Monday morning. One person died of his injuries, the Limburg police said.

The police responded to a report of a stabbing in the apartment complex on Valknebugerweg at around 5:15 a.m. They found two injured people at the scene.

Paramedics rushed one to the hospital for treatment. “For the other victim, assistance arrived too late. He died at the scene from his injuries,” the police said.

The police are investigating what happened in the apartment complex. Investigators called on witnesses to come forward.