The NS is headed for a record year of malfunctions and delays if it continues on its current path, according to De Volkskrant. Meanwhile, trade unions are threatening strikes or other actions because the rail company has not met their demands for a new collective labor agreement.

In 2019, a record year for train disruptions, the NS saw almost 6,000 "unplanned changes to the timetable." This year, there are already 3,483 such unplanned changes, putting 2022 on track to approach the previous record.

Since 2011, most of the issues have come from defective trains, De Volkskrant reports. During this time, the route between Amsterdam Central and Schiphol is one of the most disrupted routes and has seen around 1,900 failures.

However, the NS announced on Saturday it will begin testing a new Airport Sprinter between Amsterdam Central and Hoofddorp on Tuesday, adding extra technology with an eye for how time can be saved. It also promised that eight trains an hour would run along this route in a few years' time.

The NS has recently been plagued by staff shortages and sometimes must scrap trains from the timetable, causing longer wait times between rides. Trade union FNV has criticized the rail company's inability to fill job vacancies and is advocating for a new collective labor agreement alongside several other unions. However, the NS has not met the unions' demands and strikes are looming.

Travelers association Rover hopes for traveler-friendly actions in trains. "Let travelers travel for free or hand out free coffee. There are plenty of options to let travelers know that you want more from the NS, without having to miss their transport," said Freek Bos, chairman of Rover.