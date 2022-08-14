Albert Verlinde wants to make the musical Grease, which will return to theaters next year, "extra special" now that Olivia Newton-John has passed away. The actress, who played Sandy in the 1978 film, died Monday from breast cancer at the age of 73.

According to Verlinde, Olivia Newton-John was an important reason for Grease's success. "She had everything: her appearance, she radiated," Verlinde tells ANP. "She initially turned down the part because she thought she was too old, but I think we should be happy that John Travolta talked her into it. Otherwise we might never have talked about Grease for so long."

Due to the success of that film, the musical went into production again, says Verlinde, who is co-producing the musical. "Apart from Julie Andrews in The Sound Of Music, there is no one who has played such an iconic musical role. When you are Sandy to the whole world, that is really special."

The British-Australian actress and singer suffered from breast cancer for years. Five years ago, the disease returned and she developed metastases in her lower back. Newton-John leaves behind daughter Chloe Lattanzi, who she had with her first husband Matt Lattanzi.

In the Facebook post, Newton-John's family asked for donations to be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in her honor. This independent institution sponsors research into plant-based cancer drugs worldwide.

Grease can be seen throughout the Netherlands from Feb. 24 to June 30 next year. The casting for the lead roles will start after the summer. "Now you really want to make it something extra special, cast the right Sandy and Danny. It should be a nice tribute."